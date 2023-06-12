COLUMBIA – Substance use disorders are something millions of Americans are facing.
According to the CDC, one in seven Americans reports experience a substance use disorder. A substance use disorder (SUD) is characterized as a treatable mental disorder that can physically affect a person's brain and their behavior. SUDs leads to an inability to control the use of drugs, alcohol or other medications.
Organizations across the country are trying to improve the stigma surrounding substance use disorders.
"We need to be more open to helping people with substance use, just because we haven't experienced what they've experienced in life," Scott Breitzig, a nurse practitioner at Burrell Behavioral Health who specializes in addiction medicine, said.
Breitzing said it's common for life experiences to influence a person's substance use disorder.
"A lot of patients come from traumatic backgrounds, and that's why they turn to substance use to kind of deal with that past trauma," he said. "That's where the mental health aspect comes in. Where we also have to address that past trauma, not only address the substance use."
Breitzig said there are questions you can ask yourself to identify the characteristics of an SUD.
"Do you feel guilty or bad about using? Do you find yourself waking up in the morning and having to have a drink to cure that hangover, or use a substance kind of as an eye-opener to get you going in the morning?" he said. "If you answer yes to any of those questions, seek help. Ask for help."
If you or someone you know is experiencing a substance use disorder, Breitzig said there are safe ways to start treatment and recovery. These include:
- Calling 9-8-8, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
- Contacting local recovery clinics
- Carrying Naloxone (Narcan) with you
Breitzig said one of the best ways to prevent an overdose death is by carrying Naloxone with you.
"Having Narcan, it's nothing that you can overuse. It's nothing that you can give too much of," Breitzig said.
Narcan is the brand name for Naloxone, which is a life-saving medication that quickly reverses an overdose when used in time.
"Last year, I believe there were over 110,000 deaths in the United States from overdose," Breitzig said. "That was 110,000 lives that could have been potentially saved by having access to Narcan."
In Missouri, Naloxone is available with or without a prescription at most pharmacies.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition will host a Naloxone education and distribution event from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at The Blue Note. The event will include information on how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose as well as an explanation of how to use and access NARCAN nasal spray.
The medication is also available through a mail-based service for Missouri residents.