HALLSVILLE – “Has anyone been afraid– either while you were little or recently– of storms?” KOMU 8 weathercaster Kesley Kobielusz asked a lunchroom full of third grade students during an educational visit to Hallsville Intermediate School in March.
Tens of dozens of hands shot up in response.
As spring approaches, so does the increased chance for severe weather across mid-Missouri, which is often accompanied by increased fear and anxiety toward it.
Hallsville third grader Reagan Terry has a certain type of weather that scares her and a reason behind it.
“The wind,” Reagan said. “One time the wind was going crazy and I had a whole bunch of trees in my backyard and they’re huge. And they were bending over. It scared me.”
Reagan isn’t the only one with this kind of experience.
“Everyone has a weather story to tell,” said Eric Aldrich, an atmospheric sciences assistant teaching professor at MU. “Severe weather is always going to be a part of life, especially here.”
Drew Smith, an MU atmospheric sciences major, said his fear of storms is what sparked his interest in pursuing a career in meteorology.
“I was actually terrified of storms,” he said. “I would just sit in front of the Weather Channel whenever storms would come through, so I’d start to pick up on things.”
Even as a former KOMU 8 meteorologist, Aldrich said he wasn’t always passionate about weather.
“When I was younger, I was scared to death of severe weather,” he said. “Everytime we had severe weather, I would just run and hide.”
Sarah Davis, Burrell Behavioral Health’s assistant director of youth services for the central region, said this is a very common feeling people have toward severe weather.
“The feeling of anxiety around severe weather is valid and normal,” Davis said. “It’s letting us know that something's happening.”
When it comes to overcoming this anxiety and fear, there’s a common thread between a local third grader, a college student and a meteorologist. They all said learning more about how severe weather happens and making a plan for when it does happen is key.
In order to keep herself safe from her fear of strong winds, Reagan said she knows what to do if these conditions happen.
“I would go downstairs in the basement because there are really not that many windows down there,” she said. “I know that I’m a lot safer down there.”
Smith said making a plan for where to shelter in a severe storm is the first thing he thinks about when he walks into any building.
“Everywhere I go, it’s just like, ‘Alright, where’s the best place to hide out if a tornado was coming through here?'” he said.
Pinpointing a safe location and having baseline knowledge of regional weather conditions are two things Aldrich said everyone should keep up to date with.
That’s why Kobielusz spoke to Reagan and her classmates about the severe weather that can happen in mid-Missouri and reminded them of how they can stay safe when it does happen.
“Having some sort of severe weather plan and knowledge about how the weather works, I think is key to curbing anxiety that comes with severe weather,” Aldrich said.
Davis agrees. She said it’s common for people to draw their own conclusions about an unknown situation, which can ignite feelings of anxiety, worry and fear.
“By simply knowing more about something, it demystifies the process and it helps to give us a greater understanding of how things begin. And also when they will end,” she said.
Forming this understanding as a young kid when a tornado moved close by his house is exactly what led Aldrich to pursue a career in meteorology.
“We were watching the broadcast meteorologist at the time,” he said. “It put me at ease. Soon after that, I thought maybe if I knew when a thunderstorm would happen, I wouldn’t be so scared of them anymore.”
Davis said implementing these solutions to reduce severe weather anxiety is important to do as early in life as possible.
“From a young age, we all have these opportunities to really grow our skill set when it comes to adaptive coping,” Davis said.
In addition to education, Davis said kids can take part in activities during severe weather that can make the experience more enjoyable.
“We might camp out in the living room, watch movies, and maybe an adult is regularly checking on the weather to make sure everyone is safe,” she said.
Teaching kids that it’s also completely normal to become anxious and scared during severe weather is an important part of this educational process.
“If we start implementing those interventions, or that education really young, we have opportunities for them to practice over the course of their childhood,” Davis said.
There’s not a specific age for the onset of anxiety. Davis said it can happen to anyone, at any time. When it comes to severe weather, she said it’s normal for that anxiety to naturally subside after the threat has passed.
“But if we have individuals who are having that long standing anxiety, I would recommend referrals to health care professionals, behavioral health care specifically,” she said.
Weather can be chaotic, and anyone experiencing anxiety surrounding it is not alone. But knowledge is power. Preparing for the worst case scenario through education and reviewing your safety plan is the best way to reduce anxiety and keep yourself safe.
“I’ll be honest, the chance of you being in a tornado is going to be extremely small throughout your entire lifetime. But it’s not zero,” Aldrich said. “It's always important for people to have some sort of plan. Hopefully they never have to use it."