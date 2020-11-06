COLUMBIA - With the results of the presidential election significantly delayed, many mid-Missourians are experiencing high levels of stress about the entire situation.
Adam Andreassen is the Chief Operating Officer and President of the Southwest Region of Burrell Behavioral Health. He's also a licensed health professional, and he said there are multiple ways individuals can respond to stress.
"Sometimes it is something like mediation and relaxation," Andreassen said.
Earlier today, a KOMU 8 reporter took to Twitter and asked how residents of the area take their mind off of the current situation.
QUESTION: How are you dealing with stress as we wait for presidential election results? Feel free to reply to this Tweet below! ⬇️⬇️@KOMUnews— Kathryn Merck (@KathrynMerckTV) November 6, 2020
For two mid-Missouri residents, they've found that yoga has significantly reduced their stress.
"Yoga is good for whatever heals you in life," Jake Wilson, a yoga instructor at Sumits Hot Yoga in Columbia, said. "So if political situations are causing stress, yoga will definitely help you out."
"I feel grateful to my practice because it's helped me not get too attached to the highs and lows that come with the election," Emily McWilliams, a Columbia yoga instructor, said.
Andreasen said there are ways beyond yoga that can help.
"It might be time with your pets, it might be time with children or grandchildren, or even a nice walk," Andreasen said.
Andreasen said the most important thing to think about moving forward is living in present.
"We can't change the past and we can't control the future," Andreasen said. "The present is the ticket to getting through this."