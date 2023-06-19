COLUMBIA – There is growing concern from mental health around social media use among the youth.
In May, the U.S. Surgeon General released an advisory highlighting both the positive and negative impacts that social media has on children and teens.
The advisory states 95% of teenagers and 40% of children ages 8 to 12 use social media. While individuals can be affected by social media in different ways, the advisory states that common benefits of social media include:
- Serving as a connection source for marginalized groups
- Creating a space open to acceptance and self-expression
However, the advisory also states there is increasing evidence that social media poses a threat to youth mental health through:
- Perpetuating low self-esteem, body image issues and disordered eating behaviors
- Exposure to inappropriate and harmful content
- An increased risk of anxiety and depression linked to excessive screen time
Although the use of social media among adolescents is widespread, the advisory states that there still is not enough evidence to determine the safety of their social media use.
Brett Chamberlain, a child psychiatrist at Burrell Behavioral Health, said he disagrees with this statement in the advisory.
"We've seen a correlation for a long time, of increasing use [of social media] and worsening mental health, but we've had a hard time tying those two ideas clearly together," Chamberlain said. "I think the data is more clear than that. I think it very clearly is a cause."
Chamberlain said the rise in social media use is comparable to cigarette use in the 20th century.
"At the time we were still unsure if cigarette smoking was all that bad for us," he said. "We know for sure that that was an incredibly harmful practice that a lot of people did. And I think in a decade, we're going to look back on social media and we're going to feel the same way."
Chamberlain said he has seen the negative impacts social media use has on adolescents – especially girls – firsthand.
"Roughly half of my patients are in that 12-to-15-year-old adolescent female range," he said. "And a lot of their issues clearly start shortly after getting their first smartphone and engaging in a lot of social media use."
How to set social media boundaries
There are several ways individuals and families can manage their social media use. Chamberlain said these include:
- Setting a screen time limit of one to two hours per day
- Cutting of screen time after a certain time of evening
- Waiting as long as possible to give your child a smartphone
"We recently saw research published that showed the earlier people get a smartphone, the worse their mental health functioning is as an adult," Chamberlain said.
When it comes to finding a balance, Chamberlain said it's important to keep the idea of conscious consumption in mind.
"Are you getting on social media for a specific purpose? If you are, then that's usually a good sign," he said. "If you pay attention to the way it affects your emotions, then that can really guide you on whether or not your use is problematic."