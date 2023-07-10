COLUMBIA – Seeking out mental health support can be challenging, especially if you don't know where to start.
"I think a lot of times when people are ready to get services for mental health needs, they need to be seen right away," said Karen Cade, the vice president of corporate services for Compass Health Network.
Cade said the more access that is available in a community, the more people will be able to seek the services they need.
"Having access close to where you are is critical," Cade said.
Compass Health Network provides behavioral health services at several locations throughout mid-Missouri. They include:
- 3501 Berrywood Drive, Columbia
- 206 S. Mill St., Eldon
- 2625 Fairway Drive, Fulton
Compass Health Network also has clinics for children's behavioral health in both Columbia and Jefferson City.
- Children under 18: 200 Portland St., Columbia
- Children under 13: 1905 Stadium Blvd., Jefferson City
For crisis services available 24 hours, seven days a week, Compass Health Network's clinic at 227 Metro Drive in Jefferson City is open 365 days a year.
Cade said having a clinic open at all hours of the day year-round gives people in need a greater opportunity to seek help.
"Sometimes I think people feel like the only alternative they have is to either go to therapy, or go to the hospital. But there's something in between, and that's this," said Cade. "That's where you feel really desperate right now. And you can come in there and you can get help."
Burrell Behavioral Health also has clinic locations for varying services across mid-Missouri. They include:
- 3401 Berrywood Drive, Columbia
- 1805 E. Walnut St., Columbia
- 105 E. Ash St., Columbia
- 520 Ryan St., Boonville
- 210 N. Williams St., Moberly
- 941 S. Cherokee Drive, Marshall
Burrell's Stephen's Lake Clinic on Walnut Street in Columbia also serves as a crisis center. Anyone 18 and older is able to walk in between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Burrell Behavioral Health also has a Phoenix Clinic location at 90 E. Leslie Lane in Columbia that focuses on treatment for Substance Use and Co-occurring Disorders.
For those experiencing a mental health crisis who cannot access a physical location to receive help, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, 988.