A Brighter Tomorrow: Local organization provides therapy through the power of music

COLUMBIA − For those looking for mental health solutions, talking is not always enough. That’s why Giving Song is bringing music therapy to mid-Missouri.
According to its website, Giving Song defines music therapy as “the clinical and evidence-based use of music interventions to promote wellness, improve communication, enhance memory, promote physical rehabilitation, alleviate pain, manage stress” to name just a few of its benefits.
Kristin Veteto founded Giving Song in Columbia after discovering music therapy as a way to connect her love of music to all aspects of her life.
“It’s kind of the lens in which I see everything through, so my parenting, my work at the church, everything,” Veteto said.
As a mother, Veteto works music therapy into her routine at home. She knows starting the discussion about mental health while her children are young is important.
“We have seen over time just how effective music is with regulation, and that just naturally blends into mental health and wellness. The most important thing is to start that early intervention,” Veteto said.
It has been around two years since Veteto offered Ellisa Morris a position at Giving Song. Morris, a Columbia-native, jumped at the opportunity to return to mid-Missouri.
“It was a great opportunity to come back here and serve the community that I knew and loved,” Morris said.
Music therapy is not just for children. Giving Song offers a wide range of programs for all ages, from prenatal care to hospice care, and for a wide range of needs.
“We really have such a variety of clientele and different needs that they have,” Morris said. “Especially after the year that we’ve had, we’ve seen an uptick in referrals for mental health, specifically for anxiety and depression.”
While the pandemic brought more clients, it also brought more challenges, as not all clients could continue to meet in person.
“Like any musician, we just improved. We figured it out, and we got creative,” Morris said.
For the past year, they have offered sessions virtually over Telehealth for clients who could not make it in person. For those that did not have instruments at home, Giving Song would send them one.
“Telehealth did not stop us from singing, or drumming, or playing music together or being together,” Morris said.
Veteto emphasizes that this inclusivity is key to their mission.
“Whoever you are, wherever you are, you’re welcome here. That’s part of our mission.”
A full list of Giving Song’s individual and group services is available on their website.