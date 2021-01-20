A Brighter Tomorrow: Mid-Missouri teen uses interdisciplinary therapy to battle chronic back pain, depression

COLUMBIA - Tess Holtmeyer is back on the basketball court for her senior season at Father Tolton Catholic High School.
The quirky teenager can be found on the basketball court wearing number 24 for the Crusaders.
A look at Holtmeyer's stats will show that she did not participate for a few years.
“She was told, 'You need to quit playing all sports.' It was just like that point blank in a doctor’s office, you need to quit playing sports and we all sat there and cried, right there," Kim Holtmeyer, Tess' mother, said.
Tess battled with chronic back pain starting early on in high school. She quickly started missing around one day of school every week.
“I couldn’t focus, the only thing I could focus on was how much pain I was in," Tess said.
It made things difficult for the multi-sport athlete. Days and nights on the soccer field and basketball court turned into days and nights on the couch.
“She lost her identity, for awhile, that’s who she was. She was a multi-sport athlete, she loved sports," Kim said.
It took a toll on Tess' mental health.
“I would wake up and just not want to be awake,” Tess said.
It was difficult for her parents to help her.
"I didn't feel normal," Tess said.
"If there is a problem I want to fix it, I just want to fix it, I want to make things better, but I couldn’t make it better,” Gary Holtmeyer, Tess' father, said.
Tess found a solution in interdisciplinary therapy, which in this case, paired physical therapy and counseling together.
The soon to be Tolton graduate now makes a point to talk openly about her mental health in order to reduce the stigma.
"She's open about it, she'll tell her friends, 'I'm going to counseling,'" Kim said.
"Nobody’s okay, everyone has their own demons -- but being able to show that and explain that, shows how strong you are," Tess said.
With help from physical therapists and counseling, Tess is back on the court and her parents are back in the stands.
“Now I just love to see her play see the smile on her face,” Gary said. “She’s the strongest kid I know, she’s definitely the strongest kid I know.”