The United States is seeing a national increase in depression and suicide ideations for children, but the data from MU Health Care shows something different.
Dr. Arpit Aggarwal, medical director at MU Health Care's Psychiatric Center, said there is a major variation in numbers since the pandemic.
“If you look at the nationwide trend, yes, there has been a definite increase. But as we looked into these numbers here at MU, the numbers have been all over the place," Dr. Aggarwal said.
Dr. Aggarwal said the numbers aren't surprising, since there is a typical seasonal pattern determined by children's school schedule. He said ER visits tend to increase when kids are in school.
“When it's the holiday season, the numbers generally tend to go down,” Dr. Aggarwal said. "But then just before that in October, or February and March, the numbers are usually higher."
In March 2019, MU Health Care reported 48 emergency department psychiatric visits for children with suicidal thoughts. In March 2021, that number reached a high for the past 3 years at 62 visits.
Dr. Aggarwal said this comes from people focusing on staying physically healthy and putting their mental health on the back burner.
"It's easier to ignore it, when we have on the face value, what seems to be much bigger problems, physical health problems" Dr. Aggarwal said. "So last year, people just were so worried about getting COVID, so their main focus was the physical health, and a lot of people ignored mental health at that time."
Child therapist Kevin Williams agreed with Dr. Aggarwal. He said the pandemic caused a change in how children socialize, and many people were hyper focused on staying healthy physically and not worrying about staying healthy mentally.
“Once everything started settling down, they're actually able to feel those big feelings,“ Williams said.
The CDC says the average emergency room visits for adolescent suspected suicide attempts increased 50% from spring of 2019 to February and March of 2021, going from 540.25 visits to 1,054.25 visits.
Dr. Aggarwal said the American Pediatric Association recognized the issue at their annual conference in October.
"They declared a national emergency for children's mental health," Dr. Aggarwal said. "And that was all related to increased emergency room visits for children and adolescents related to psychiatry and suicide."
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows suicide as the second-leading cause of death for people in Missouri ages 10 to 24 years old.
Children and adolescents now have higher rates of depression due to loneliness from forced isolation during the pandemic, according the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
However, Williams said this results in children further isolating themselves, a common symptom of both depression and suicidal ideations.
"You're going to want to isolate, you're going to want to withdraw, you're not going to want to socialize," Williams said.
Dr. Aggarwal said warning signs of depression or suicidal ideations include changes in appetite, a lack of energy, purposeful isolation or a more irritable mood.
"If you notice warning signs, you should start with talking to your primary care provider first," Dr. Aggarwal said. "If there are any warning signs of suicide, like giving away items or talking about death, then call the National Suicide Hotline or go to the nearest ER."
Williams said depression can result in a loss of interest in activities that a child once loved. Beth Eiken recognized a change in her son, Stuart, when he lost his passion for football.
"He loved the game of football, and ate, slept and drank it," Eiken said.
She said this was a major warning sign of her son's depression and suicidal ideations.
"One of the signs of this is that people give away prized possessions that they have, and to me, that also includes giving away your interests," Eiken said.
Eiken described Stuart as a happy kid with a "100 watt smile," but she said his depression caused a shift in him.
"As he grew older, you could sense the change in him," Eiken said. "You could tell that he was being more distant, he became more agitated and more saddened."
Eiken said she worked to get Stuart to therapy, and he didn't want to go, thinking it would make him seem different from his friends.
She said once she convinced him to go to therapy, she thought Stuart was on the road to recovery.
"I thought we're going to get him on medication, he's going to be fine," Eiken said. "And little did I realize just how deep it goes."
She said Stuart eventually stopped going to therapy and went from bad to worse.
"The end result was sad and devastating, at the time," Eiken said.
In 2009, 17-year-old Stuart died by suicide.
"I always pictured Stuart as this beacon of life, this rock that couldn't be shaken," Eiken said. "So, whenever he passed away, it was definitely a shock."
Eiken created the Stuart Eiken Foundation, meant to promote teen suicide awareness and prevention. She said if Stuart were here today, she imagines him working for the same cause.
"I think he would have taken the lessons from his years of depression, and possibly help those who were going through a similar situation," Eiken said. "I can almost picture him being a counselor or a behavioral health specialist."