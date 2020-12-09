COLUMBIA - Shorter days and colder weather can leave many feeling sluggish and out of energy.
Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that occurs in a seasonal pattern, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
Gary Lembke, outpatient therapist at Burrell Behavioral Health, said SAD usually occurs during the winter months, but can happen during any season.
“We look at seasonal affective disorder, as well as depression, is that there are cycles, and sometimes we see more of a flux this time of year for a variety of reasons,” Lembke said.
Symptoms of seasonal affective disorder include feelings of sadness, loss of appetite, fatigue, energy loss, difficulty thinking or concentrating and loss of interest in things once enjoyed. Lembke said if you experience SAD, you are not alone.
“Seasonal affective disorder nationally affects approximately 3 million people," Lembke said.
COVID-19 could lead to more people experiencing symptoms of the seasonal affective disorder this year. People are having to stay inside even more, and this can lead to more isolation.
“With the pandemic, of course we have to social isolate anyway, so that kind of adds an extra layer to our isolation so sometimes it kind of feeds into more of that depression,” Lembke said.
Less daylight can lead to biochemical imbalances in the brain and can affect people’s daily routines. That’s why Lembke encourages people to try and stick to their usual routines during this time.
“Keep your routine going by getting some exercise if you can or at least walking around the block when the weather is somewhat decent,” Lembke said.
Other ways to cope include keeping connected to loved ones safely. If someone is struggling seriously, Lembke said its important they seek help.
“If you need extra help, contact the people that you trust," Lembke said. "What I mean by that is if you have a really good relationship with your primary care physician, contact your doctor there,” Lembke said.
If someone is in crisis, they can call the Burrell Behavioral Health 24/7 crisis line in Central Missouri: 1-800-395-2132. If someone needs behavioral health help, but is not in crisis, they can call Burrell's main number: 573-777-8300.