COLUMBIA - Residents at Solstice Senior Living in Columbia have been in isolation for over a year now.
They have had brief periods where they could see family members, but had to go back into isolation every time there was a COVID-19 case close by.
Legacy Healthcare Services' Director of Rehabilitation Hayden Niemeyer said activities are sometimes closed off, or can't go above 10 people. With over 100 residents at the facility, that doesn't even scratch the surface.
"There aren’t a lot of people who are able to come to the activities that are being held. There’s not enough space because you have to social distance 6 feet, and a lot of people will just stay in anyway because they’re scared of contracting COVID," Niemeyer said.
Niemeyer said she has seen more residents who are lonely, and some who are isolating themselves even more than normal, out of fear.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly half of adults 65 and older in America said the pandemic had negatively affected their mental health.
Staff from Solstice wanted to lower that statistic, or at least provide resources to help.
"My goal right now is for us to open up a conversation and just be willing to break down the stigma around mental illness," Niemeyer said.
They began a seminar-series about how to COPE during the pandemic. It included strategies off of all four letters: Communication, Observe, Prioritize and Exercise.
It was named after a familiar face, Barbara Cope of Mexico, Missouri.
"I had a patient who I was very close with," Niemeyer said. "And she left a huge, huge mark on my heart. We made the initiative in her name to address these things and let her memory live on."
Niemeyer said often patients leave a mark on nurses and staff.
"She died of COVID," Niemeyer said. "She experienced mental health issues her whole life...and she was a strong lady... I think it was only appropriate to make this in her name."
Residents opened up about their own struggles during the seminar, several taking the microphone and sharing their stories for the entire room.
One resident shared that she felt the stigma came from a much more historic place.
"It goes back to my grandmother, who was put in an institution," she said.
Many echoed this perspective; they had parents or grandparents who were denied help for their mental health, and rather put into institutions and further isolated from their loved ones.
Niemeyer also shared a statistic with the group.
According to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, men aged 85 and older have the highest suicide rate of anyone in the country.
She said this could be due to stigmas that play into older generations, as well as men feeling they can't openly talk about their struggles.
The staff and residents at Solstice said they felt the discussion was a success, and that it would just be the first of many conversations they would have about mental health.
Judy McClaughan, a resident at Solstice, said isolation has been hard, and it was nice to hear everyone be able to openly speak about their struggles.
"Just about everybody is dealing with something," McClaughan said.