COLUMBIA – For Rock Bridge High School quarterback Sam Kaiser, playing football has been a lifelong pursuit.
“It was just kind of a known thing that I was going to play football,” Kaiser said. “I’ve loved it since I was young."
But with Kaiser’s passion also comes intense pressure.
“The ball is in your hand,” Kaiser said. “Win or lose, you’re the guy to blame or praise.”
Kaiser said this pressure often becomes an obstacle to his performance if he’s not in the right headspace. Overthinking is a challenge Kaiser said he has struggled to overcome in his role as quarterback.
“There’s just so much on my plate,” he said. “I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs with my thoughts.”
That’s why Kaiser began seeing Scotta Morton.
Tackling the doubts that can lead to downfall
Morton runs her own business called Go For It Coaching, where she specializes in helping people like Kaiser with their mental performance.
“She told me that all my thoughts aren’t necessarily true,” Kaiser said. “And I think I always thought that.”
As a mental performance coach, Morton said her mission spans beyond helping people with their athletic or career performance.
“This is not about just performing. This is about human-ing,” Morton said. “It’s understanding our common humanity and that life can be hard.”
Morton works with athletes, career professionals and others who want to transition into a better mindset.
“How can we help athletes — and not just athletes, we’re all performers — find an identity that can’t be taken away from despite how they perform?” Morton said.
As a former collegiate basketball player, Morton said she understands the pressure athletes are often under.
“I was the stereotypical athlete whose identity came from what she did,” Morton said. “The playing time mattered, the stats mattered, the recognition mattered. And ultimately that limited my potential.”
When Morton wrapped up her collegiate athletic career, she said she was left with unanswered questions about herself.
“I felt that I lost this big part of me,” she said. “It’s hard to separate the athlete from the person because we bring everything of who we are to that sport.”
How mental performance can affect mental health
Kaiser said separating himself from his sport is often easier said than done, especially in high-intensity school programs.
“In this kind of culture they tell you to give 100% every day,” Kaiser said. “Don’t stop, practice for three hours and everything every day.”
A study from the Sport Social Work Journal found that 41% of student athletes reported feeling frequently overwhelmed and around 25% reported mental exhaustion caused by their sport.
One mental health professional said athletes should understand how their sport is affecting the way they feel.
“The first thing to remember is, you’re doing the sport for fun. This is something for you to enjoy and connect with others,” said Ashley Angerer-Blunt, the director of outpatient services at Burrell Behavioral Health. “If something doesn’t become fun anymore, then let’s take a step back and reevaluate.”
Since starting to see Morton, Kaiser said he has learned to take a timeout and reflect on his priorities.
“It doesn’t have to be 100% football, football, football,” he said. “Obviously still work hard and harder than everyone else. But you deserve some time to yourself.”
Morton said realizing their unique qualities as a person outside their sport can often take time for athletes.
“Sometimes there’s a lack of awareness of that,” Morton said. “It’s hard to decouple who they are from what they do.”
Coaching on and off the court
Morton also works with coaches of various sports to improve a team’s mental performance during practices and games.
“We employed her last year to come work with our team,” said Rock Bridge head girls basketball coach Jill Nagel.
Nagel is approaching her 19th year coaching basketball at Rock Bridge. She said her role has let her develop authentic relationships with her players.
“If a kid’s struggling, whether it’s outside of the court or on the court, you want to see every kid succeed at whatever level they’re at,” Nagel said. “And if they’re hurting, you hurt for them because you want them to succeed.”
Nagel said she tries her best to be someone her players feel comfortable coming to when they need support.
“Every human being wants to feel loved, they want to feel communicated with,” Nagel said. “If we can do those two things, you can start to avert a lot of issues.”
When leading her team to success, Nagel said setting realistic goals has been a game changer.
“The biggest thing for us is just becoming a better version of yourself,” she said. “I wish I would have been told more at that age to compare myself to myself yesterday.”
Today, Nagel said she still carries this mindset with her as a team leader.
“I think that’s important as a coach too,” she said. “Am I adapting and changing and becoming a better person for the kids as well?”
Enjoying the journey to becoming better is the key to Nagel’s principle, one that is applicable to anyone on or off the court.
“We just need to become a better version of ourselves every single day,” Nagel said.
Scoring future success
Looking ahead to what’s in store for him after his high school athletic career, Kaiser said he knows what his goal is.
“I want to go to the NFL,” he said. “I’m trying to get somewhere where I can get a good education and set myself up for the future.”
But in the meantime, Kaiser said Morton has taught him to appreciate where he’s at right now.
“Everyone has struggles,” Kaiser said. “I just have to stay in the moment and just be grateful that I’m out here playing the sport that I love.”