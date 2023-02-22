JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Missouri State Capitol Day took place Wednesday, where organizations advocated for current legislation related to mental health.
It's the first year American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and Aspire Advocates for Behavioral Health co-sponsored a full day of meetings with Missouri lawmakers to advocate for change.
The goal was to raise awareness for suicide prevention. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States.
AFSP organized a full day of conversations with lawmakers to help them understand that investments in mental health and suicide prevention can save lives.
Lauren Ross, an AFSP organizer, said this year brought in more advocates and appointments with lawmakers than ever before.
"We have had maybe over 100 appointments today," Ross said.
Ross said suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Missouri.
"We are continuing to see in increase in different populations and age groups," she said.
Amirah El-amin, a 21-year-old suicide prevention activist, said she attended Missouri Capitol Day because of her own experience.
"I strongly support the bills we are trying to pass," she said. "I believe that suicide prevention methods and dialectical behavioral [therapy] is one of the therapies we're trying to make more accessible."
The organizations discussed Senate bill 285, SB 397 and House bill 132 with lawmakers.
SB 397 would create a Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Task Force. It also recommends changing standards and procedures for providers and programs to obtain a certification in DBT.
Kelli Unnerstall, founder of Aspire, said she is trying to catch people early so they never get to the point that they're feeling suicidal.
"DBT is affective in treating substance-use disorder [and] eating disorders. It also helps with emotion dysregulation," Unnerstall said. "It's highly affective."
El-amin said when she reached out for help, she got lucky.
"I couldn't afford therapy when I first reached out to my first therapist, but he admired the fact that I was reaching out at a young age, so he helped me cover the cost," El-amin said.
Unnerstall said she wants to bring help to more Missourians through legislation.
"I've been in DBT myself as a person with a mental health condition," Unnerstall said. "I've had to pay cash. I don't want that to be the case in our state anymore, and that's why our groups here today and AFSB has been very supportive of the bill, too."
The day ended with the first-ever "Show Me Love" rally.
