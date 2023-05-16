COLUMBIA − May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and local clinics and schools are working to increase mental health access for kids in need.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 50% of all lifelong mental illness begins by age 14.
Alexa Summers, director of youth services at Burrell Behavioral Health, says the center has recently seen more kids receiving mental health services.
Burrell partners with 31 school districts in mid-Missouri and puts school-based specialists and clinicians in their buildings.
"Through those partnerships, we provide case management, therapy, group services, and we can provide trainings to kids around mental health, mental health awareness," Summers said.
Kids are experiencing a lot more stress than they have in the past, according to Summers.
"If you factor in technology and social media and just their access to all of this has significantly increased, which also means that they have more stress and more exposure to unhealthy things in general," Summers said.
Jacob Biener, director of counseling at Battle High School, says their counseling department has seven school counselors and an outreach counselor, who is also a social worker and a therapist.
"We are always putting the student first, trying to do what we can to support them in the classroom, outside of school to make sure they have the best experience here," Biener said.
He says there is a Boone County checklist that all Columbia Public School students take to help assess their mental health.
"Any students that are in a zone where there could be some worry for internalizing or they may have indicated that they're being bullied or they don't have a support in the building or a staff member they trust, we make our best efforts and do everything we can to reach out to those students," Biener said.
At home, parents can recognize warning signs such as changes in sleeping or eating patterns, changes in mood or persistent sadness, talking about death or suicide and avoiding or missing school.
"You know kids, like all humans, need to feel connection," Summers said. "They need to feel that they are cared for and supported and loved and heard, and so it really starts in the home and having those conversations with kids and making mental health a part of daily conversation and awareness."
Burrell is open for walk-ins, and the 988 suicide hotline is always available.
"I wish more people knew that it starts a lot earlier than they think," Summers said. "So we see kids struggling as young as pre-K, potentially even younger, and what we know is that the signs start early, but people can potentially not get the help that they need for 10 years after the symptoms start."
Biener says parents can reach out to the school for any reason in order to help get their kid the support they need through their connection with Burrell.
"That removes so many barriers for students to get their mental health needs," Biener said.
Burrell reached out to Battle High School prior to this school year, according to Biener. He said they have been working really hard on the partnership, and has already noticed a difference in the students.
Battle also has a years-long partnership with Compass Health Network. A therapist comes comes to the school one day a week to provide therapy to about eight students.
"For many of them [students,] they have struggled to get mental health services for a variety of reasons," Biener said. "It could be insurance, it could be a waitlist, it could be transportation is inconsistent, whatever the case is, they have struggled with that in the past, and so to have it at school, they are extremely grateful."
Biener says the opportunity to have these programs offered in school removes a lot of barriers.
"Everyone is working together to support our students," he said.
For more information on Burrell's mental health services, visit its website.