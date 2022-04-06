COLUMBIA — The physical dangers of severe weather are front of mind for those in the path of nature's most destructive moments.
But in the hours and days that follow, anxieties and challenges related to mental health can rise in severity, according to a United States National Climate Assessment.
Akisha Pinnell-Walls knows the anxieties of weather firsthand. She lost her home in the 2019 Jefferson City tornado.
"We have our days if it starts storming, we get to praying," she said. "It's that serious for us."
Pinnell-Walls works as a counselor by day. She said preparation can help people avoid anxieties from bad weather.
Her advice is shared by Carisa Kessler, the crisis services director at Burrell Behavioral Health in Columbia.
"What is it about the weather, or the storm that makes you anxious?" Kessler said. "Is it the thunder? Is it the lightning or the wind? Or maybe it's just the uncertainty. And once we can identify some of those specifics, then that helps us create maybe a better sense of control, helps us empower ourselves. And then also, we know how to address the anxiety and what exactly to focus on."
Pinnell-Walls said her knowledge and expectations around storms has changed since the 2019 tornado. She used to enjoy storms, but now feels an irking reminder of what she experienced nearly three years ago.
"I feel like I drive myself into a panic attack, because I'm like, 'We got to get this downstairs. We got to do this. Come on kids!'" Pinnell-Walls said. "I never thought I would act like that before, because I've never done it. But now definitely prepared."
Both Pinnell-Walls and Kessler recommend seeking help for those experiencing anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder following a severe weather event.