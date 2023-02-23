COLUMBIA - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia announced a new partnership with Burrell Behavioral Health Thursday to provide on-site mental and behavioral health services for the youth and families the organization serves.
The Boys and Girls Club will offer these services on-site at its five Columbia locations, according to a joint press release.
Mary Dickson-Amagada is a parent of a child who goes to the Boys and Girls Club. She's "glad the initiative" has been taken to bring Burrell specialists into the Clubs' locations.
"After school, they come here [Boys and Girls Clubs] and they're not with family," she said. "I'm very happy that they'll be having someone to talk to if they have any issues, stress management, apart from the staff on ground that have been very helpful so far. They'll have someone else to have a relationship [with]."
Megan Steen, Burrell's central region chief operating officer, emphasized the importance of having specialists on-site.
"We know that the need of youth in our community is just continuing to increase as related to mental health," she said. "The ability to provide services on-site, where youth are, and meet those needs [and] to reduce barriers is just essential for us."
Steen added that the professionals at the Boys and Girls Clubs locations will focus not only on youth health, but also a linkage to care for families. She also said the success rate that Burrell has seen with other on-site partnerships has been very positive.
Abigail Anderson, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia, called the new partnership a "natural" connection with the mission of the club.
"We're now able to reach youth where they are, in real time and help them be successful at work, in school, and in life," Anderson said. "We're also able to help them hone some of their social and emotional skills."
Anderson emphasized the importance of building youth skills for stress management, impulse control, problem solving and critical thinking. She added that this new partnership can help the greater community beyond just youth.
"We'll see impacts on our community through the economy, through the ability to hold down jobs and to development positive and successful relationships," Anderson said.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia offer spaces for kids and teens during out-of-school hours.
Burrell encourages anyone who has experienced a traumatic event to get connected with a support system, which could include mental health care professionals. For non-emergency behavioral health assistance call 573-777-8300 or walk-in to Burrell’s Connection Center at 3401 Berrywood Dr. in Columbia, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Burrell’s free Crisis Assist Team provides immediate, 24/7 response to anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis or is having thoughts of suicide. To get in touch with a compassionate crisis care specialist, anyone in Central Missouri can call 1-800-395-2132 or 988.