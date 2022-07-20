COLUMBIA - Burrell Behavioral Health is preparing to open the doors of their new behavioral crisis center to community members.
Opening the center is another step in providing a resource to meet the increasing need for behavioral health care around the area.
Marissa VanDover is the director of the Behavioral Crisis Center.
VanDover said the center will have an opportunity to serve the mental health needs around Mid-Missouri in a new way.
"Burrell Behavioral Crisis Center is a community solution to a community challenge that we have here," VanDover said.
She said the crisis center provides a resource to the entire community.
"We will take referrals from first responders, from hospitals, but also anyone can walk in our doors without a referral," VanDover said. "That's important for the community to remember, that this is for everyone."
She said they hope the new center will be a place that first responders, emergency rooms, and other community members refer to when somebody is in a crisis.
"They can bring someone 24/7, 365 who's experiencing a behavioral health crisis," VanDover said.
VanDover said Burrell is willing and ready to work with anybody that walks in their door regardless of their resources. She said they will be ready to connect people to ongoing care and supportive services depending on where people are in their situation.
"When a person leaves, we hope that they have gained hope," VanDover said, "that we are able to provide that hope, to hold on to hope when somebody maybe doesn't have it for themselves."
At the center, VanDover said they plan to work hard to meet individual needs and meet people right where they're at.
"That plan may look really different for everybody," VanDover said.
People can come simply for resources, information for a friend or family member, or for somebody that is in a complete crisis and needs immediate care.
As for how it works, they said the process will vary depending on the need of those who walk in their doors.
"For people in crisis, we are going to intervene in their crisis as soon as possible," VanDover said. "We may have somebody who comes in, who needs resources and some connections, and that may be able to happen in an hour."
The Behavioral Crisis Center can provide up to 23 hours of care because they are not licensed as residential. Throughout this time, they can set up support and resources that they need to get them out of an immediate crisis.
Even though they have a time limit, VanDover said they are willing to work with somebody as long as it takes. This includes utilizing other facilities and resources and getting things in order to send them to the resources they need.
"People can walk back in, they can come and try it again," VanDover said. "Maybe we tried to connect them or made a plan and it didn't work out for whatever reason."
VanDover said they will be ready to look at the barriers the person faced, how they are doing, and be willing and ready to serve somebody again to try to find a solution.
"There is no wrong time to access care to access crisis services," VanDover said. "No crisis is too big or too small. They will be met with respect and dignity and a team of people who are ready to help."
Unfortunately, they are experiencing repercussions of the nursing shortage nationwide.
"We need nursing staff," VanDover said. "That's the biggest challenge that we're facing is hiring nurses."
For any nurses looking for work, you can find out more information by clicking here.
As for the rest of the staff, she said they are currently preparing for opening day.
"We have a team of staff that has already been on-boarded," VanDover said. "They're working on trainings, learning about trauma and informed care, recovery, motivational interviewing and just really putting tools in their tool boxes so that they're prepared for people who walk in our doors."
Burrell Behavioral Health said they are unsure when their doors will open, but they are eager to open their doors and serve their community.
Until then, they still provide an array of resources. Their website lists their services and resources.
For those not in crisis, but still in need of access to care, they have a Connection Center serving as a walk-up clinic open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The clinic is located at 3401 Berrywood Drive.
Additionally, they have a crisis line for anybody either in a crisis or knows somebody in crisis. The number is 1-800-395-2132. This is a free, 24-hour crisis hotline staffed with experts that can connect.