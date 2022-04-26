COLUMBIA - A group of community organizations will partner with the City of Columbia to observe Children's Mental Health Week on Wednesday, May 4.
The gathering will happen at 12:15 p.m. at the Shelter Fountains on West Broadway. It will feature a reading of Mayor Barbara Buffaloe's Children's Mental Health Week proclamation, along with other remarks and the distribution of green ribbons.
The organizations involved include Children's Grove of Columbia, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Burrell Behavioral Health, Compass Health Network, the MU Extension, and the Columbia chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
During the week of May 1, several Columbia landmarks will be lit in green to observe the occasion, including the City of Columbia Keyhole, the Shelter Fountain and Gateway Plaza at Providence and Broadway.
"The pandemic has had devastating effects on the mental health of our children and youth," said Kim Dude, Director of Children's Grove. "We will gather to celebrate the strengths of our families and youth, and point to the crisis-level need for services, while honoring the professionals who serve them."
Anyone attending is asked to wear green in observance of the week.
"The green lights and ribbons are there as reminders of the renewal, and growth in recovery that we know is possible for individuals who live with a mental health condition," said David Rosado, a leader for NAMI Columbia Recovery Support Connection group.
If there is rain on May 4, the event will be held the following day, Thursday, May 5, also at Shelter Fountains at 12:15 p.m. If there is rain on May 5, the event will be at 12:15 p.m. in the entryway of Columbia City Hall, 704 E. Broadway.