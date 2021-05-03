Columbia declares May as Mental Health Awareness Month

COLUMBIA - Mayor Brian Treece declared May as Mental Health Awareness Month in a press conference Monday morning.

The Mayor was joined by medical professionals from around Columbia.

City of Columbia Mental Health Month Proclamation.pdf The proclamation signed by Mayor Brian Treece that declares May as mental health awareness month.

"Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to increase public understanding of the importance of mental health," Treece said. "Promoting mental wellness in children, youth and adults is critical to productivity and ability to face adversity."

Mayor Treece said he hopes that this declaration will help emphasize that mental health is a big part of everyone's overall health.

The proclamation called for citizens and businesses in Columbia to commit to increasing the understanding and awareness of mental health and the steps residents can take to protect their mental health.