COLUMBIA — During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, global anxiety and depression increased by 25%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Catherine Miller, a licensed counselor in Columbia, said as the world got better, mental health increased, but it's still not where it was before the pandemic.
"We had high anxiety, people were worried about the virus itself, people were worried about losing jobs, keeping jobs," Miller said. "There was really a lot of mental health impact, so we just have found that people are still taking the time to move from those things.
She added that with the fall season and holidays approaching, it leads to an increase in depression and people not feeling great about themselves.
About 5% of adults in the United States experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), according to the American Psychiatric Association. SAD typically lasts about 40% of the year.
"Daylights are going to change, it's going to get dark faster. So how do we keep people having a positive mental health?" Miller said.
She said her new fitness challenge answers that question.
Miller recently completed her local gym's Athletes Performance Institute (API) Project Fitness' 21-day challenge.
She said it inspired her to create her own. It's called the "Take 5 Challenge."
"A lot of people struggle to get started," Miller said. "Exercising, getting in healthy habits, creating good mental health things for yourself."
She said the Take 5 Challenge is based on five aspects that people can do to better themselves, both physically and mentally.
"Anxiety can be an issue when you just come up with things or things are just stressing you, so having a plan in place can reduce anxiety," Miller said. "Exercise in itself is known to decrease depression and just have a more positive outlook, so these things combined we're looking at even better results."
When she announced her challenge, her longtime trainer and owner of API Fitness, Jerrell Jackson, partnered with her to incorporate the fitness aspect of the challenge.
Jackson said he's done challenges in his gym since 2016.
"The one thing I haven't done is surround mental health with it," Jackson said. "This is a great challenge, I think in order to hit a different demographic that I've been trying to hit, and I'm tying fitness in with it because I do think it will be a great aspect with mental health."
Jackson said he believes the Take 5 Challenge will gain the same attention his past challenges have throughout the online community.
"When it comes down to the fitness side, I think that we already got the ball rolling," Jackson said. "Not only do you have to take care of the body, you have to take care of the mind."
Leigh Ann Clayton participated in the 21-day challenge and said she plans to participate in the Take 5 Challenge.
"Mental health I think is the No. 1 most important thing," Clayton said. "Yes we should keep our bodies healthy, but our minds as well."
Clayton said she's been in treatment for breast cancer which means that she can't always workout everyday. She said seeing the support from the community is encouraging.
"Everyone's there to support you," Clayton said. "It's a true community here."
Miller's challenge starts Sept. 1 and will last for 21 days. People can get involved in the challenge by visiting Miller's Facebook page.