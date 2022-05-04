COLUMBIA - It's Children's Mental Health Week, and several organizations in Columbia are using this week to raise awareness.

Missouri ranks 22nd, according to Mental Health America's Youth Mental Health scale. The lower the ranking, the lower prevalence of mental health illness and the higher rate of access to care for youth.

Several mid-Missouri organizations observed the week at Shelter Fountains in Columbia on Wednesday. The supervisor of Burrell Behavioral Health's Connection Center says there are two crucial points to this type of assistance for children.

"We are talking about access to services," Vinita Khanna said. "We're also talking about timing. If somebody is needing help that moment, as a community member, we should be there to assist that person."

According to Burrell Behavioral Health, one in four children under the age of 10 experience a severe behavioral health disorder at some point in their lives.

Burrell offers a number of services to children and families experiencing youth mental health, and to those who may experience barriers to this kind of health care access. This includes a 24/7 crisis line and telehealth services.

"The person who is actually [facing] a crisis does not have to be our client," Khanna said. "Anybody in the community, anybody, can give us a call."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The gathering Wednesday included the reading of a Children's Mental Health Week proclamation from the Mayor Barbara Buffaloe's office, comments from the event organizers and awareness for mental health resources.

It was also easy to spot lots of green, which is the international color of mental health awareness.

Children's Grove is another organization providing youth mental health care in mid-Missouri. President Kim Dude-Lammi says these services are important now more than ever.

"It's just like if I broke my arm, of course I would go to the doctor to get it fixed," Dude-Lammi said. "If my heart is hurting, or my mental health is not doing well, why in the world would I not go and get help? We need to decrease the stigma of getting help."

You'll be able to catch green for Children's Mental Health Week until May 7. Green lights will shine at night at the following locations:

City of Columbia Keyhole by City Hall

Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services

Shelter Fountain

Missouri Employers Mutual Insurance

Gateway Plaza

Missouri Capitol, as ordered by Gov. Mike Parson