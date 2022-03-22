MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will partner with Mental Health First Aid Missouri to offer mental health training for school staff and students, using federal relief funds.
Mental Health First Aid Missouri is operated by the Missouri Department of Mental Health and the Missouri Institute of Mental Health. The trainings being offered are designed to help adults "identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges."
The partnership will offer two sets of trainings. One will concern the mental health of adults, while the other deals with the mental health of adolescents ages 12 to 18.
“Just as CPR helps even those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis,” said Rachel Taube, project director for Mental Health First Aid.
Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven says these trainings will offer timely help.
“Students, teachers, and school staff alike are experiencing increased mental health challenges and stressors right now,” she said. “Providing training opportunities like these helps create a larger support system for those who need it while also helping reduce the stigma around mental health and asking for help.”
More than 2.5 million people have been certified since Mental Health First Aid began in the U.S. in 2008. Schools may register for training using an online form at MHFAMissouri.org