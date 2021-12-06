The holiday season is known as a time of connection and celebration, but the holidays don’t always make us happy. In fact, for some of us, it can be a time when it’s hard to stay hopeful.
Raven Eckhoff is an outpatient clinician for Burrell Behavioral Health in Versailles, Mo. She works with people of all ages who struggle with trauma, depression and anxiety. Eckhoff said it’s normal to become overwhelmed with the stress of seeing family during the holidays. She said not everyone has positive relationships or memories with their parents, siblings and other relatives. Eckhoff said the holidays can also be extremely expensive, with buying gifts and traveling, which can add financial strain.
Eckhoff said holiday gatherings can trigger loneliness and grief, as we may continue traditions that remind us of treasured memories with loved ones that are no longer in our lives. She said, even though holidays are based on connection and togetherness, they can make us feel even more alone. When we see the joy some people around us might be experiencing, it can increase the sense of disconnect we may feel.
Through her work with clients, Eckhoff said the stressors of the holiday season may cause some people to experience avoidance, unsettling flashbacks, low energy levels, crying spells and feelings of hopelessness. She said depression can take over, which could lead to increased risk of suicide later on.
While it may not be easily found during the holiday season, Eckhoff said, each of us needs to have hope to continue on. She said having hope motivates us to grow, achieve and persevere. She said a sense of hope gives us the strength to believe that our situations can improve, that we are not to blame for the bad things that may have happened to us and that we deserve to feel happy during every season.
Eckhoff shared some advice to keep in mind during the holidays to keep finding hope, even when times are tough.
Take Care of Yourself
Make sure you are focusing on your overall wellness, including your physical and mental health, she said. You could join a fitness program or set a goal to read a certain number of books during the winter months. Eckhoff said you could consider taking up a new hobby or learning something new. You might also practice mindful meditations to learn to be more present in each moment.
Make New Memories
Eckhoff said, if you’re missing a loved one and facing grief this holiday season, talk to your friends and family about new remembrance traditions to continue honoring their memory. Maybe you could each choose a favorite story to share about that lost loved one, or just place their picture in the room where the gathering is happening. The loss may also be too fresh and you may not want to bring them up at all during the holidays. That’s okay, too. You could say, “I’m not quite ready to change our holiday routine yet. I’m still hurting and having a hard time.”
Stay Connected
We may tend to isolate ourselves if we’re struggling, but Eckhoff encourages us to make sure we have a support system in place leading up to and throughout the holiday season. Know who you can trust to listen without judgement and offer unconditional support. If you find yourself needing to withdraw from the world to reset, that is normal and okay, but know who you can reach out to when you’re ready to reconnect.
Sometimes we don’t feel comfortable talking to our close friends and family about how we’re feeling, because we don’t want to burden them. Burrell Behavioral Health experts like Eckhoff are available in clinics across mid-Missouri, dedicated and determined to help you find hope and feel your best. When you’re ready to talk, visit burrellcenter.com for information about how to get connected to services such as therapy, psychiatry and more.
If you need help now, Burrell’s free Central Missouri Crisis Line is available 24/7 at 1-800-395-2132.
Serving the Mental Health Needs of Columbia in 2021
In 2021, Burrell Behavioral Health served 86 percent more clients compared to 2020 and added 25 new licensed providers to help meet the growing mental health needs of our community. Of the students we serve in Boone County, 69 percent reported a reduction in their anxiety symptoms. We are proud to serve Columbia and look forward to continue to help youth, adults and families heal, grow and thrive in the coming year.