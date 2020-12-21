Increased mental-health related visits to children's emergency rooms

The pandemic is wearing on children's mental well-being. According to the CDC, mental health-related visits to children's emergency rooms have significantly increased since this spring, and parents are concerned the upcoming holiday season could further impact it.
As holiday decorations go up, warnings from experts are coming down. The safest celebrations are ones with only members of your household.
"Wanting to be with your family, wanting to have a large Christmas dinner with family and friends over. Right now, that just should not be done," Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director NIAID, said.
However, that has parents worried.
"We're seeing an increase in referrals for behavioral health services across the country for children," Dr. Parker Huston, Nationwide Children's Hospital, said.
A study by Nationwide Children's Hospital reveals 62% of parents believe the holidays will be difficult on their children's' mental health. As days grow shorter and states are increasingly re-instate restrictions.
"Maybe they felt for a while that I'm going back to school a little more now, and things are getting a little more relaxed, and numbers seem to be going down in my area. And now all of a sudden to be reversing that trend," Dr. Huston said.
Psychologist Parker Hutson encourages families to recognize the holidays will look different this year and come up with new ideas to safely celebrate.
"What are we going to do that's extra special this year? So the longer we give ourselves and our children to build some expectation, the better off we'll be," Dr. Huston said.
One idea is focusing on others, especially those who are also missing family and friends.
"Brighten their day through, you know, delivering something to them making a card. It's a good time to take stock of that as a family, and to help your children realize how we can show gratitude and kindness to other people," Dr. Huston said.
Dr. Huston is also the clinic director of a children's mental health program. For resources, this holiday season and beyond, visit www.onoursleeves.org.