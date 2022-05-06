COLUMBIA - A local veteran was honored Friday for helping bring Mental Health Awareness Month to Missouri.
The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital held a behavioral health awareness event Friday to promote the new awareness month and to honor Carol Thompson, a United States Army veteran and chair of the Behavioral Health Council at Truman.
Friday was the first event of three to raise awareness for mental illnesses and to help reduce stigma.
"I was reading that last year 34 states declared May as mental health awareness [month], but Missouri was not one of them," Thompson said. "So I wrote the governor, [and] said last year 34 states declared May as Mental Health Awareness, but Missouri was not one of them. Why not?"
Thompson successfully petitioned both Barbara Buffaloe, mayor of Columbia, and Gov. Mike Parson to officially proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Missouri.
"I have lost 13 battle buddies to suicide," Thompson said. "Very unfortunate. I've also lost a brother who was a veteran to suicide. I lost my stepdad to suicide. I lost my grandma to suicide. So this is very important. Good mental health is very important."
As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the event provided information about behavioral health resources and treatment options.
"We're having an event in the auditorium of Truman VA to disseminate information about various services and behavioral health information about mental health treatments," Randall Rogers, a licensed psychologist and local recovery coordinator, said.
The VA Behavioral Health Council, Whole Health, and some staff from My Life My Story Program were present at the event to help spread awareness.
"We want to raise awareness of mental health treatment, we want to try to normalize seeking mental health treatment so people view it as just the same as seeking treatment for any physical health problem," Rogers said.
According to Rogers, 20% of people never actually seek treatment for mental health problems.
"Mental health is very multifaceted. You can have a good mental health, or you can have bad mental health. If you have good mental health, you know how to take care of yourself," Thompson said. "You know how to use grounding techniques, you breathing, you know how to get help when you need help, you reach out to when you need to reach out."
Thompson hopes that veterans know there's always somebody at the VA to reach out to and get the help they need.