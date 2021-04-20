The National Football League is partnering with Mental Health America and three other nonprofit organizations for the 2021 Draft-a-Thon.
MHA says the fundraiser aims to drive awareness and action to close critical gaps at the intersection of pandemic recovery and our hardest-hit communities.
The Draft-a-Thon will raise funds for four nonprofit organizations: Mental Health America, The CDC Foundation, The Education Trust and Feeding America. The money raised for Mental Health America will benefit MHA and its affiliates across the country, with a particular focus on MHA programs that reach people of color.
"We couldn't be happier that the NFL has chosen to spotlight Mental Health America for this event, and that they've recognized the vital role mental health plays in healing the country," Paul Gionfriddo, President and CEO of Mental Health America, said. "As the vaccine rollout continues, we must address the impact that COVID-19 has had on mental health."
During the first two days of the 2021 NFL Draft, NFL players, celebrities and other guests will help fans raise funds for MHA and the other three nonprofit organizations the Draft-a-Thon supports.
You can watch the Draft-a-Thon between April 29 and May 1 on ESPN or Draft-a-Thon LIVE, a livestream across all of the NFL's social media platforms. To learn more about Draft-a-Thon and donate to Mental Health America, visit its website.