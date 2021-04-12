MISSOURI - The phone line for mental health help is returning to Missouri after losing state funding back in July. The Warm Line is a peer-operated phone line to support people seeking help with their mental health.
A partnership between the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation brings the mental health resource back to the community.
The Warm Line number is 417-864-3676 or toll-free 877-535-4357. The line is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and all phone calls are confidential.
The organizations say more volunteers are always needed, especially for weekend and night shifts. Those interested in volunteering should call 417-864-3027.