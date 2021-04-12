MISSOURI - The phone line for mental health help is returning to southwest Missouri after losing state funding back in July. The Warm Line is a peer-operated phone line to support people seeking help with their mental health.
A partnership between the National Alliance on Mental Illness in southwest Missouri and Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation is bringing the mental health resource back to the community.
The Warm Line number is 417-864-3676 or toll-free 877-535-4357. The line is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and all phone calls are confidential.
The organizations say more volunteers are always needed, especially for weekend and night shifts. Those interested in volunteering should call 417-864-3027.