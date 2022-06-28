COLUMBIA - The Amtrak derailment was nothing short of a tragic event.
Tragic events that occur can create traumatic experiences and struggles with mental health.
It is important to know what resources are out there in times of tragedy.
Mat Gass is the Central Region President of Burrell Behavioral Health. He said Burrell is the designated mental health agent for Boone County.
"When that event occurred, the Department of Mental Health reached out to Burrell as the designated mental health agent," Gass said. "Immediately as part of that response, our team provided an on site support to individuals, families, and law enforcement."
Gass said the work does not stop there. He said they focus on follow up care and providing future resources as well.
"We want to give them a little period of time to sort of work through what was happening and then debrief after," Gass said. "Normally 24 to 48 hours after, we'll do a brief debrief with those professionals, and then offer follow up care and support to anyone that needs it."
Gass provided a breakdown of what these types of events can do and resources to get the help and support to those dealing with trauma.
"When people start to, either via in person, or through repeated media exposure, see and experience these events," Gass said. "We start to have responses that are that are related to primary or secondary trauma."