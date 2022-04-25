ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Health Foundation has announced the launch of a new campaign aimed to raise awareness of the risks of unsecured firearms in the home in relation to gun suicide.
The campaign is called End Family Fire Missouri and is a two-year campaign in partnership with the Ad Council and Brady.
In a press release, the MHF said the campaign will reach Missourians through a variety of mediums, beginning with a coordinated digital push featuring public service advertisement videos and banners.
Today we're announcing the launch of @endfamilyfireMO - a #SuicidePrevention campaign focused on #SafeStorage and the risks associated with unsecured #firearms. Learn more here https://t.co/eJGqTLCGjW pic.twitter.com/tDVd1DVRr6— Missouri Foundation for Health (@MoFoundHealth) April 25, 2022
“With firearms playing such an outsized role in suicides throughout the state, we want to start a conversation about how we can encourage safer storage and look out for one another in moments of crisis,” explained Jessi LaRose, Senior Strategist-Initiatives at MFH.
“The legacy of a single suicide tears through a community, leaving untold damage in its wake. We all have a part to play in preventing suicides, and making firearm safety a part of that effort makes perfect sense," LaRose added.
The End Family Fire campaign started in 2018. In 2021, MFH launched the Missouri Firearm Suicide Prevention Learning Cohort. Over a 24-month period, seven planning grantees from across the region are working to develop promising gun-suicide prevention approaches that will focus on reducing firearm suicide rates among specific populations that are at the highest risk.
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.