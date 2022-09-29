MISSOURI − Missouri has a new mental health helpline for one of its most distressed populations, farmers and ranchers.
The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) launched the AgriStress Helpline on Aug. 8. The helpline is a free, confidential service that connects agricultural producers and rural families with mental health care professionals who have an agricultural background.
Chris Chinn, the director of the MDA, said it has been a difficult time for farmers and ranchers across the state.
"This is a really unique time in agriculture. We have seen all of our input prices more than double," Chinn said. "We've had weather challenges, and we've also had supply chain challenges as well. And there's just a lot of stress out here in the agriculture community right now."
Chinn also said there has been a lot of input costs.
"More than double our feed costs have gone up, our fuel costs have gone up, we've had the supply chain challenges, difficulty in sourcing fertilizer, the list goes on and on," Chinn said. "But then we had a drought."
MDA started working on the hotline in the spring, and officials say they excited to see it come just in time for the stressful harvest season.
"A stressful season is getting ready to come upon us with harvest just around the corner," Chinn said. "We wanted farmers to know that they needed someone to talk to you that understood the challenges that they were facing."
MDA partnered with the AgriSafe Network to staff the lines. When the helpline is called, a trained receptionist who also has an agriculture background will answer.
"Some of them might be spouses of farmers or ranchers themselves, because they understand what it means when a levee is just about to break or what it means when there is a big rain coming right in the middle of mowing their hay season," Chinn explained.
"So those are things that are very important to farmers and ranchers to make sure that when they're sharing their challenges, that voice on the other end of the line understands the impact that that challenge has on their family and on their farm."
The rate of suicide in rural Missouri counties is growing 50% faster than the rate in urban counties, according to 2020 data from the Missouri Department of health.
Approximately 3,780 rural Missourians died by suicide from 2003 to 2017, according to 2020 data from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The rate of deaths per 100,000 rural residents was 12 in 2003, but climbed to 21.3 per 100,000 by 2017. That's a 78% increase in 14 years, whereas the urban rate increased 52% during the same time period.
Rural men had the highest suicide rate in Missouri at slightly more than 35 deaths per 100,000 residents. The rate for rural men was double the rate for men statewide and five times the rate for rural women. There were 329 suicide deaths in rural Missouri in 2017 and 84% of them were men.
Missouri has 3.7% of the recommended supply of mental health professionals necessary to serve its population, according to the same data from the HSRA.
All 99 of Missouri's rural counties face a shortage of mental health professionals, including 57 counties that don't have a licensed psychologist or psychiatrist at all, the HSRA reports.
Garrett Hawkins, a farmer and president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, said there is more stress than crops not growing.
"There are a lot of factors that play into it, on top of just relationships," Hawkins said. "Many times our farms and ranch operations are family owned and operated, whether it's a parent and son, or it could be nieces and nephews involved. And so anytime that you have family involved that can also add stress to what is a stressful profession."
Hawkins said there tends to be a stigma around farmers not showing their feelings. As time goes on, he said farmers and ranchers are learning that it helps when they have someone to talk to, especially when they understand their struggles.
"We as farmers and ranchers, we deal with a lot, and I always hold my grandpa in regard for being tough, but sometimes you just need someone to talk to," Hawkins said.
Hawkins said he supports his colleagues and knows that farmers are resilient and can get through tough times.
"I would say to my fellow farmers and ranchers is that it's okay to not be okay," Hawkins said. "We all deal with difficult circumstances on the farm equipment breakdowns, drought this summer, skyrocketing input costs, all these things create stressful situations."
The hotline number, which accepts calls or texts, is 833-897-2474. The line is open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.