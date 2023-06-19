COLUMBIA − When 11-year-old Addie Altmann was in the hospital for about two months for procedures to help treat her scoliosis, she was frustrated by not having control over her schedule.
A self-described creative kid, Addie loves drawing, making pottery and learning how to advance her skills. So when she was stuck healing in the hospital, she was ready for something to distract her.
That's when MU Health Care music therapist Emily Pivovarnik came along with a ukulele in hand.
"One of our biggest goals as a music therapist is to help build positive coping skills," Pivovarnik said.
Pivovarnik spent the next handful of weeks visiting with Addie and teaching her this new instrument to help take her mind off of being in the hospital and give her some feeling of choice again.
"I really liked how I could decide you know, because some days maybe I didn't really want to do it, so we could maybe just listen to music and relax," Addie said.
"She's such a cool kid, she's such a special kid," Pivovarnik said. "The music for her just clicked."
The two also got to bond over their love for Taylor Swift. They learned songs by the artist which they now play together and sing along as they play.
Addie gets to keep her ukulele and practice it at home now, but she brings it with her when she's back for check-ups to visit and have a jam session with Pivovarnik again.
The Ukulele Kids Club is an international nonprofit that donates ukuleles to hospitals for children to learn and play. For more information on how to donate, visit the organization's website.