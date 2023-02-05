COLUMBIA – To further the state's effort in reducing suicides, the Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, veterans, and their families launched a new website.
The website offers general information about mental health and suicide and access to free, online military culture and suicide prevention training through PsychArmor. This training is available for health care providers, veterans, employers and military family members. It launched on Feb. 2.
According to the site, an average of 16.8 veterans a day died by suicide across the nation. In Missouri, the veterans suicide rate is higher than the national average.
Laird Thompson, who is a retired Army National Guard Chaplain, now runs the Columbia Psychology Healing Center with his wife. This practice is one of the many mental health resources for veterans listed on the Missouri Department of Mental Health’s website.
He said he is thankful that the government is focusing on this issue. He said he thinks the new website will help connect former and current service members with the help they need.
“This new program is outstanding,” Thompson said. “It's bringing in not just a couple of people, but it's trying to be really broad and bringing in everybody together who are stakeholders in this. We're stronger, and we're better with more ears and eyes.”
For Thompson, helping prevent suicide for those in the military is intensely personal. During his service, 15 soldiers in units he worked with died by suicide.
“That was personal to me,” Thompson said. “And the grief and the sadness and the loss that I saw the soldiers and their family members and friends experience [was personal]. As I did the funerals, as I did the graveside services as I did the notifications, that really impacted… Now, I have a big heart and a motivation to help others find the will to live.”
He said he has struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of losing those men in his company.
“It's very harmful and upsetting to the morale of the unit, because we consider ourselves family,” Thompson said. “…There's a lot of guilt and shame for people that are surrounding that person who committed suicide. Like, ‘Why didn't I do better?’ ‘Why didn't I notice?’”
Thompson said he hopes this website will lead to more people seeking help for mental health issues.
“It is such a senseless tragedy,” Thompson said. “As I like to say, suicide is a permanent solution, which isn't a solution to a temporary problem. If I could just get you through the next day, or the next week or this season of life, it's gonna get better, I promise.”
If you or anyone you know might be suffering from suicidal thoughts, please call 988.