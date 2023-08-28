JEFFERSON CITY − First responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) will benefit from a new state law that went into effect Monday.
Senate bill 24, sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Hough, grants all first responders suffering from PTSD worker's compensation. A first responder does not require a physical injury in order to be eligible for benefits, according to the bill.
The bill also creates a voluntary benefits pool for those first responders looking for mental health treatment, with coverage up to $10,000.
Gale Blomenkamp, the assistant chief of the Boone County Fire Protection District, says most first responders do have PTSD.
"Anytime that anyone has been a first responder for any given amount of time, whether it's five years or 30 years, there has to be some level of PTSD," he said.
Blomenkamp says the severity of PTSD varies among all first responders.
"This bill is really there to protect the ones that are struggling with it the most, that need the help the most," he said.
Some first responders in the mid-Missouri area have been involved in traumatic events while trying to help patients.
Last Tuesday, an Audrain County ambulance caught fire while transporting a patient to Columbia. Both members of the ambulance crew were unharmed and safely removed their patient from the burning vehicle.
Graeme Goodwin, a paramedic and administrator of the Audrain Ambulance District, says those paramedics were offered counseling after the incident.
He says the idea of PTSD and poor mental health from the job is not talked about enough.
"At the time [of the incident], we don't do so well with it. We bury it and we have consequences later," he said.
Goodwin believes the new law is extremely positive for the future of the first responders and he will be pushing his coworkers into getting the help they may need.
"We need to realize that mental health is just part of being healthy. It's not something there needs to be a stigma about," he said.