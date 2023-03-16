COLUMBIA — The Gasconade County community and law enforcement from across the state are grieving the loss of fallen Hermann police sergeant.
Sgt. Mason Griffith, 34, was fatally shot inside a Casey's convenience store on Highway 19 Sunday night when he tried to arrest suspect Kenneth Lee Simpson. Another officer, Adam Sullentrup, 31, was also shot and is in critical condition, but stable as of Monday.
"The law enforcement community in Hermann and even other places around our nation are hurting," Chaplain Laird Thompson said.
Thompson is a provider for first responder treatment on dealing with grief and loss and also a chaplain in the state's First Responder Provider Network. As a retired Army National Guard chaplain, Thompson said he's spent his career pushing for a cultural shift in mental health for first responders.
"Unfortunately, tragedies build brotherhood and sisterhood in this community," Thompson said. "We have too many of those events to build that."
He says following tragedies like the death of Griffith, it's important for local law enforcement and community members to take time to heal.
"Don't suck it up and stuff it down and drive on," Thompson said. "You need to process events. You need to have good resiliency and self care."
He says that starts with prioritizing and planning your own self care, and for community members, it's stepping up.
"That family needs the love and support of the community to know that they're not forgotten, that there's now a whole community of fathers that are there to step up and love and support this family," Thompson said.
Joan Burke trains first responders on mental health. She's worked as an EMT for 40 years and also for the Boone County Fire Protection District just under 20 years. She said that's given her a perspective on how deeply first responders lean on each other as family.
"They work shoulder to shoulder," Burke said.
She said working as a first responder can be so rewarding, but it also can be so damaging seeing death as frequently as they do.
"We see it in the raw form," Burke said. "If you don't have a way to manage it, it can be destructive."
Burke said mental health is a continual conversation.
"There's always the need for mental health," Burke said. "With first responders, it has been a silent epidemic."
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call 988.