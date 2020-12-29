Resolve to give yourself a break in 2021

It's the time of year again when people start setting goals for the new year. However, with the pandemic's stress in mind, some mental health experts suggest a new approach to resolutions in 2021.
While many people resolve to do something new in the new year, Sophie Lazarus, a psychologist with Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center, says 2021 might not be the best time to do that.
"What frequently happens is we set a really high bar on January 1st, and we don't meet, and we feel really discouraged and especially now, we just really don't need that for ourselves," Lazarus said.
Especially as we say goodbye to a year full of pandemic stress, Lazarus says a reasonable resolution would be to simply try to take better care of ourselves. Lazarus suggests three ways to do just that, beginning with shifting your perspective and trying not to focus solely on your hardships.
"Trying to also bring into this scope of our attention things that we're grateful for like maybe family, friends, health, even a sunny day in the gloominess of winter," Lazarus said.
The second suggestion Lazarus makes is to take time away from technology.
"Put the phone away. Put the computer away. Focus on what you're doing, really give your mind a break. Allows us to be in the present moment also gives us a break from this constant barrage of things we need to worry about," Lazarus said.
Finally, be kind to yourself.
"Give ourselves the same grace we would give someone we love and care about and see how that affects our energy and our wellbeing," Lazarus said.
Lazarus says resolving to focus on the present moment and enjoying each day will also go a long way in helping mental health as well.