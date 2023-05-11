JEFFERSON CITY - The Capital City Race on Saturday will be Jefferson City’s first half marathon. But setting personal records isn’t the only goal for runners. Organizers say they’ll be running to raise awareness for mental health.
Organizer Matt Chinn developed the Capital City Race in honor of his close friend and pledge brother Jared Palmer, who lost his life to mental illness in November 2021.
This isn’t the first time Chinn has gone the extra mile to honor his friend. In February 2021, Chinn ran 569.65 miles over the course of 28 days to raise money to help cover the costs Palmer incurred during recovery before he died.
“What really kept me going was talking to Jared every morning, you know, FaceTiming him when I got up,” Chinn said. “Me and him talked a lot about mental health and my struggles that I'd been through with addiction and then the mental health issues that led me to addiction.”
Chinn said running has given him purpose and has helped him on his sobriety journey.
“It wasn't until I turned 35 [that] I got sober,” Chinn said. “It started [during recovery], I was just doing laps around the rehab facility. The more I, kind of pushed myself outside of my comfort zone, as far as running goes, I found myself growing.”
Amanda Landrum, Cole County assistant prosecuting attorney, first met Chinn when he was in the county’s treatment court program.
“It was really admirable to watch him go through his recovery and to see him really take the reins of his life essentially,” Landrum said.
She’s now helping Chinn organize the Capital City Race. She said she hopes the race will have a positive impact on the community.
“As a treatment court assistant prosecuting attorney, what I do is protect the community,” Landrum said. “That's my role on the treatment court team. And part of that is preventative. So from that perspective, increasing mental health awareness in Cole County is really going to be helpful not only for the individuals in our treatment courts, but for our whole community.”
The main goal of the race is to bring awareness to mental health issues, according to Landrum.
“The main goal is definitely to increase mental health awareness in mid-Missouri, and let people know that there's support out there,” Landrum said.
Proceeds from the race will benefit Palmer’s kids, George and Ellen, as well as the Cole County treatment court programs.
There are multiple routes available, including 5k, 10k, and half-marathon courses. Each course showcases numerous landmarks around the Capital City. This event will start at the state Capitol at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 13.
To sign up for one of the three races, register on the nonprofit’s race page.