VANDALIA - The vast majority of Missouri is experiencing a mental health professional shortage, according to data from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administrations.

In rural areas, the professional shortage is exacerbated as patients seeking help battle accessibility issues.

In Audrain County, the Van Far R1 School District is trying to help lessen the crisis by prioritizing students’ mental health in the classroom.

Van Far serves fewer than 550 K-12 students in Vandalia, a community in northeastern Audrain County. After the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated already existing mental health issues in the community, school leaders decided to make addressing the crisis an explicit priority – outlining this issue in their CSIP, or school strategy plan.

For Superintendent John Fortney, fostering an environment where mental health is addressed and discussed is imperative.

“A kid that's in stress or trauma is not going to pay attention to what's happening in class,” Fortney said.

Melissa Deimeke, Van Far's special education director and 504 coordinator, said the district's new emphasis on addressing mental health “is a great first step.”

Still, school administrators said they are far from adequately meeting the community’s needs. While the district has guidance counselors for college and high school planning, Fortney said the school would benefit from a full-time therapist.

“It's not realistic for a district of our size to hire its own in-house therapist, because I can't pay… I mean, if you're a counselor, you can make a six-figure salary,” Fortney said. “There's just no way with taxpayer money, I can pay that.”

The top two mental health issues for students in the district are anxiety and depression, according to Fortney.

“We're working with kids in crisis significantly more in the last couple of years than we probably have ever,” Fortney said. “Depending on the grade level, sometimes we're seeing substance abuse issues and some self harming. I think cutting has been an issue that [has] started to rise again.”

When students are in crisis, Fortney said the on-staff guidance counselors are often forced to “triage.”

“Counselors may be working with a senior on a plan for post graduation, and then all of a sudden, we have a [mental health care] issue,” Fortney said. “... They are very much the Swiss Army knife of a school district. They do a little bit of everything and wear a ton of hats. And, then on top of that they're providing those direct services to kids that are in crisis and struggling.”

While these counselors do their best to provide immediate support, they are not qualified to treat long-term, systemic mental health issues. To address this, Fortney said he’s had to find out-of-the-box solutions.

One of those solutions is looping in additional resources. Fortney said he’s attempted to have college students studying counseling complete lab hours at his schools. He’s also enlisted Telehealth resources from the Arthur Center and Clarity Healthcare.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

However, connecting students with long-term care requires parental consent. This is difficult when mental health issues are tinged with stigma.

“Unfortunately, in rural communities [mental health] is still kind of that down low thing that people don't necessarily want to talk about,” Fortney said. “So, when we look at those kinds of issues, it really is trying to convince parents.”

For Blaise Stuedle, the high school principal at Van Far R1, sparking discussions about mental health at home is an ongoing battle. He said discussions aren’t happening often enough at home, if they’re happening at all.

“I think once those conversations are started, that our parents and our guardians are kind of taking the lead on those after the conversations are started,” Stuedle said. “But I'm not sure they understand the best way to start those conversations with their students.”

State-financed solutions

District education funds are allocated primarily based on The Foundation Formula (​​Section 163.031, RSMo). The formula is based on several factors like attendance, local property tax rates, poverty rates and the need for special education. To ensure each student receives a specified level of funding, there is a State Adequacy Target.

Local districts can generate additional funds through voter-approved property taxes. But, for school districts with high-poverty rates, property tax income generation is limited.

Lisa Dierking, the coordinator of school-based mental health for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), said there are other options for rural communities to bolster mental health support.

On Jan. 19, DESE released an administrative memo announcing the allocation of more than $19 million in state reserve funds to establish the School-Based Mental Health Immediate Responsive Services Grant (IRSG).

“[The IRSG] grant was pushed out a couple of weeks ago and it's available to every school district and charter schools across the state,” Dierking said. “The purpose of this grant is to increase student access to mental health resources.”

Schools can use these funds for hiring school-based mental health professionals, contracting with community based mental health providers (including telehealth providers) and for reimbursing mileage associated with contracted service appointments.

Van Far R1 has used the grants funds to add a therapist to their staff for the 2023-24 school year.

Applications for the grant close March 10. School districts can apply here.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The word “rural” has many different definitions. Audrain County is considered rural based on the Economic Research Service Rural-Urban Commuting Areas (RUCA) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) metro counties.