COLUMBIA - Missouri has one of the highest rates of suicide in the country according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, but legislation will soon implement a new way to help prevent it.
In 2020, the National Suicide Lifeline received nearly 2.4 million crisis calls across the Unites States, and 40,021 of the calls were from Missouri, according to the National Suicide Prevent Lifeline.
Current legislation, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, is designed to have a simple three-digit number, 988. Operators will route calls to the existing national suicide prevention network of call centers and support personnel starting July 16.
Veterans and military members in crisis will no longer need to search or remember a long 800 number. The current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Veterans Crisis Line is 10 digits.
The 2022 Armed Forces Insurance Air Spouse of the Year Heba Abdelaal worked on the legislation alongside Sen. Cory Gardner.
“My affiliation to this piece of legislation was both personal and professional,” Abdelaal said.
Abdelaal served as Sen. Cory Gardner’s military legislative assistant and his senior policy advisor on defense issues. She said they “talked a lot about suicide prevention and suicide prevention efforts for military members as well as veterans.”
“The national suicide and mental health crisis hotline came about as a result of legislation that I had the really incredible fortune to kind of watch behind the scenes, where I come to fruition as a staffer for Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado,” Abdelaal said.
Abdelaal said it became evident from organizations like the national lines on mental illness and others who work in this mental health space that there was a real need to expand support to those who might be in crisis.
“One of the most basic and fundamental pieces of that of course was just looking at things like how readily accessible is this hotline and could we possible purpose some legislation that would establish something instead of a 1-800 or 1-888 number or 10 digit number, she said. "Could we have a three-digit number just like 911?"
The legislation passed and was signed into law by the president in October 2020. Coming July 16, the full implementation will take place for this three-digit number.
Since then, they have worked to get all of the call centers tapped into the new phone line to make it run as smoothly as possible.
“When you call or someone calls 988, you have the option of selecting 1 as a veteran or selecting 2 for services in Spanish. Making sure all of those systems are in place so that it works effortlessly,” Abdelaal said.
Paulette Fryar was the 2020-2021 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year and lost a military family member to suicide.
“If we get the conversation going that there is this [988] resource available, then hopefully more people will know and have access to it," Fryar said. "This could be a really helpful resource for our military and veterans."
Fryer is also an activist, raising awareness for PTSD and suicide prevention within the military and veteran community. She started The Million Mile Project, which encourages 22 days of movement to raise awareness for the 22+ daily suicide rate for veterans and military members.
“We started this group to get out and walk, run, bike, whatever they want to do to help their mental health and get their endorphins going and do it in awareness,” Fryer said.
Fryer has a Facebook page for The Million Mile Project, and anyone is able to join. The page, which currently has over 7,000 members, provides resources for people who may want other assistance and counseling.
“Military and veterans are worth it, and they need to be here in this world and we don't want to lose anymore of them,” Fryer said.
The 988 number is available to anyone to use across the country if they are struggling with a mental health crisis.
“We are expecting and hoping that [this new number] is going to save lives in the process,” Abdelaal said.