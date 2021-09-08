JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson tweeted a proclamation recognizing Sept. 5 through Sept. 11 as Suicide Prevention Week in Missouri.
I have proclaimed September 5 - 11, 2021, as Suicide Prevention Week in Missouri. Taking a pro-active approach to suicide prevention by learning risk factors and warning signs is one of the ways we can all work to reduce suicide attempts and deaths. pic.twitter.com/3qYS4Ta9Te— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 5, 2021
Missouri's recognition of the week aligns with the National Suicide Prevention campaign aimed at informing people of prevention efforts and the warning signs of suicide, according to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.
In the governor's proclamation, Parson cites suicide as a critical public health issue, with more than 1,000 Missourians dying by suicide each year. Parson's proclamation identifies Missouri as the 16th highest state for suicide rates in the United States.
Outside of Suicide Prevention Week, the state implemented the Buddy Check 22 Program, which looks to promote awareness of the issue of suicide facing military personnel.
For more information on the national campaign, you can click here. If you are in immediate crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text "MOSAFE" to 741741.