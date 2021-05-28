COLUMBIA – After nearly two months of adding improvements, Worley Street Park is expected to reopen next week. The project has upgraded several parts of the park.
The improvements provide the park with new playground structures, benches and a drinking fountain. The new fencing is still being placed.
Columbia Parks and Recreation planner Janet Godon said weather played a factor in the delay. The project began at the beginning of April.
"The vendor that we worked with had their own playground installers that actually came here from St. Louis," Godon said. "They were delayed multiple times due to snow, rain and muddy conditions."
The project costs $75,000 and was paid for by the 2015 park sales tax.
Another part of the project is striping the lines on the basketball court. For 17-year-old Rodrike Hakizimana, he said he's excited for the improvements.
"It's always been there as a spot for me to go," Hakizimana said. "If I really feel like doing something, I go there to play basketball or just chill."
Though some of the park appears to be ready for action, areas are still zoned off for safety reasons, according to Godon.
"Especially when you have large vehicles driving up and down the walkways and backing up, that's that's why we haven't opened the playground even though it looks like maybe you could play on it right now."