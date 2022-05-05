Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Missouri, including the following counties, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Moniteau and Osage. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 636 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain has fallen. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen so far. - An additional 0.5 to 1 inch of rain is possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Jefferson City, California, Ashland, Holts Summit, Linn, Wardsville, St. Martins, Taos, Russellville, New Bloomfield, Freeburg, Chamois, Westphalia, Lake Mykee Town, Centertown, St. Thomas, Lake Mykee, Brazito, Rich Fountain and Hickory Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&