COLUMBIA - A man sought by authorities for two days this week refused to appear in court for an initial arraignment Friday.
Brandt Feutz, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree harassment and arson — both felony charges.
Feutz' initial arraignment was scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday and has been rescheduled to July 5 at 1 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse after he refused to appear.
Feutz is being held at the Boone County Jail with no bond, online records show.
Court documents say Feutz allegedly set his mother's garage and two vehicles on fire, and police say Feutz threatened to kill his mother.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Huntridge Drive in south Columbia Tuesday. Feutz' mother, Mirra Greenway, told police he yelled at her from outside her home to find out "where another female was located." Feutz allegedly said "there will be war" before he left the home, court documents said.
Officers were called back to the residence early Wednesday morning for a fire call. Greenway said she believed Feutz lit her garage on fire, court documents said. Greenway also recorded a call from Feutz in which he said he had a pistol and threatened to "shoot her in the head," court documents said.
Greenway's personal vehicle was parked inside the garage and was "melted down to the frame and engine," according to court documents. A second vehicle was parked outside next to the garage and had extensive damage to the interior.
Assistant Police Chief Lance Bolinger said Feutz returned to the garage Wednesday night and fired shots and then fled. Police pursued Feutz, which ended in a crash on New Haven Road, and then Feutz fled on foot, according to Bolinger.
Bolinger said multiple agencies were searching for Feutz Wednesday night, then received new information about Feutz' whereabouts, which led to the search in the Old Hawthorne area.
The Columbia Fire Marshal confirmed that a K9 had a positive hit for accelerants in three samples the fire department took from the arson scene, according to court documents.