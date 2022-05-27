JEFFERSON CITY - Law enforcement officers in Missouri continue to stop Black drivers at a rate higher than the state population's proportion of Black people.
That's according to the annual Vehicle Stops Report released by the Missouri Attorney General's Office on Friday.
Since the attorney general's office started collecting traffic stop data in 2000, the disparity index regarding traffic stops of Black drivers has consistently been higher than other racial groups, and has each year been higher than a value of one.
The disparity index, according to the report, compares the proportion of traffic stops with the proportion of a given demographic's representation within the population. A value higher than one suggests "over-representation in the share of stops relative to local population," the report states.
In 2021, the disparity index for Black drivers in Missouri was 1.68, slightly higher than the 2020 rate of 1.63 and lower than the the 2019 rate of 1.73.
For comparison, from 2019 to 2021 the disparity index for white drivers involved in stops was 0.92, 0.95 and 0.95 respectively.
In past years, leaders of groups such as the NAACP, Empower Missouri and the Human Rights Task Force have expressed concerns about the consistently higher rate of traffic stops involving Black drivers.
In 2021, when asked about the high disparity index in Columbia, police Chief Geoff Jones said the numbers don't always tell the whole story, and part of the department's job is to make sure they're policing fairly and seeing why the numbers might be high.
The report shows overall stops and arrests were up in 2021 and down compared to 2019. The number of searches likewise were down in 2020 and 2021, compared to 2019.