COLUMBIA - The Battle Spartans took down Father Tolton 63-51 on Wednesday night, snapping a six game Trailblazers win streak.
Battle took a 29-19 lead into halftime on their home floor. Tay Patrick led the way for the Spartans, finishing the game with 21 points. Battle's Tate McCubbin and Vernell Holt also ended with double figures.
Exavier Wilson led all scorers with 22 points in a losing effort for the Trailblazers.
The Spartans are now 8-6 on the year and 2-1 in CMAC play. They will host Roosevelt High School on Friday. The Tolton boys are also back in action Friday on the road at Quincy Notre Dame.