Biden says 'a woman's right to choose is fundamental' following Supreme Court draft opinion that would strike down Roe

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri... Hinkson Creek at Columbia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Hinkson Creek at Columbia. * WHEN...From this morning to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Right bank 50 feet downstream of the old Providence Road bridge begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 16.1 feet and fall below flood stage this morning. It will continue falling to 5.4 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. && Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CDT) Location Stg Stg 6 am Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Hinkson Creek Columbia 15.0 16.1 5.4 MSG MSG MSG MSG &&