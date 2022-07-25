Biden says he's 'feeling great' as Covid symptoms begin to wane

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR AUDRAIN, NORTHERN BOONE AND NORTHEASTERN CALLAWAY COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AND MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI... At 354 AM CDT, The Missouri Department of Transportation reports highway 19 is closed due to flooding just south of Wellsville because of flooding. Between 3 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Mexico, Centralia, Montgomery City, Wellsville, Hallsville, Auxvasse, Sturgeon, New Florence, Jonesburg, Laddonia, Bellflower, Martinsburg, Shamrock, Mineola, Murry, Buell, Harrisburg, High Hill, Middletown and Rush Hill. This includes the following State Parks... Finger Lakes State Park and Graham Cave State Park. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 170 and 183. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Clinton IL and Madison IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Montgomery MO, Saint Charles MO, Saint Louis City MO, Saint Louis MO and Warren MO. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall continue to train over sections of central and east-central Missouri, as well as southwest Illinois. Widespread amounts of 1 to 4 inches have been observed with localized amounts exceeding 9 inches. Thunderstorms are expected to continue through early this morning adding to these totals. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&