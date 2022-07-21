Biden tests positive for Covid-19, White House says

President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing "mild symptoms," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.
"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said.
This is the first time Biden, 79, has tested positive for Covid-19. He last tested negative on Tuesday, per Jean-Pierre, who added that he will take Paxlovid.
Paxlovid is Pfizer's antiviral drug.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
