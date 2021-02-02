As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about vaccination sites in the community. DHSS will also update this website with vaccination clinics around the state.
MU Health Care to vaccinate up to 4,000 in Phase 1B-Tier 2 over 4 days
Appointments will be scheduled between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 through Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
They will open up appointment slots for those in Phase 1B-Tier 2.
Invitations are set to go out Tuesday, Feb. 2 via email or phone, depending on the contact information provided via their survey.
Those arriving for their appointments will enter on the east side of the football stadium, located at 600 East Stadium Boulevard.
Mo. National Guard and Cole County to hold vaccination clinic on Feb. 5
The event will be held on Feb. 5 at The Linc in Jefferson City from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
County Commissioner Sam Bushman said they will have approximately 2,000 doses to dispense.
The Cole County Health Department had a survey for those interested in receiving vaccine information. Approximately 6,000 residents signed up for the survey.
Capitol Region Medical Center (CRMC) is helping the county with scheduling those who filled out the survey and are eligible for vaccination.