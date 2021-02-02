As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about vaccination sites in the community. DHSS will also update this website with vaccination clinics around the state.
The state is currently only vaccinating those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 & 2.
Governor Parson announced that mass vaccination sites would be established in each of the nine Highway Patrol regions. In total, there will be 27 mass vaccination events hosted by DHSS and Missouri national Guard. The teams will return to each site after 21 days to administer second dose vaccines.
The state released the sites included below on Tuesday, Feb. 2 around 4:55 p.m. At that time, eight out of the 10 sites were already closed for appointments (excluding MU Health Care). The MU Health Care site is not operated by DHSS and the National Guard.
Week three locations will be announced once confirmed.
Region A
- County: Henry
- Location: Clinton First Baptist Church, 1531 N Vansant Rd., Clinton, MO 64735
- Date: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply is out)
- Sign up here
Region B
- County: Marion and Ralls
- Location: Hannibal Inn & Conference Center, 4141 Market St., Hannibal, MO 63401
- Date: Friday, Feb. 5
- Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (or until supply is out)
- SIGN UP FULL
Region C
- County: St. Francois
- Address: Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Dr., Farmington, MO 63640
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 4
- Time: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (or until supply is out)
- SIGN UP FULL
Region D
- County: Greene
- Location: Ozark Empire Fair Grounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave., Springfield, MO 65802
- Date: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (or until supply is out)
- SIGN UP FULL
Region E
- County: Pemiscott
- Location: Centry Casino Caruthersville, 777 E Third St., Caruthersville, MO 63830
- Date: Friday, Feb. 5
- Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply is out)
- Sign up here
- County: Cole
- Location: The Linc, 1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City, MO 65101
- Date: Friday, February 5, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or until supply is out)
- SIGN UP FULL
Region F Site 2 (Not operated by DHSS and the National Guard)
- County: Boone
- Location: Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field, 600 East Stadium Boulevard, Columbia, MO 65203
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 4 & Saturday, Feb. 6
- Time: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Appointments mandatory
- Invitations are set to go out Tuesday, Feb. 2 via email or phone, depending on the contact information provided via their survey.
Region G
- County: Douglas
- Location: MOCH Wellness Center, 603 NW 10th Ave., Ava, MO 65608
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply is out)
- SIGN UP FULL
Region H Site 1
- County: Livingston
- Location: Methodist Church, 1414 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO 64601
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply is out)
- SIGN UP FULL
Region H Site 2
- County: Harrison
- Location: South Harrison High School, 3400 Bulldog Ave., Bethany, MO 64424
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply is out)
- SIGN UP FULL
Region I
- County: Phelps
- Location: Phelps Health Respiratory Screening Station, 1000 W 10th St., Rolla, MO 65401
- Date: Thursday and Friday, Feb. 4 - 5, 2021
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until supply is out)
- SIGN UP FULL
Fort Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital
- Location: Nutter Field House, Fort Leonard Wood, MO 65473
- Date & Time: Friday, Feb. 5 & Saturday, Feb. 6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Who's eligible: Fort Leonard Wood Service members, Department of Defense civilians and contractors & enrolled beneficiaries who are 16 years of age or older
- Registration required
- If you have had COVID-19 in last 90 days or have received another vaccine within 14 days of the events, you will be ineligible for the vaccine at the event.