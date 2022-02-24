COLUMBIA - A peace vigil was hosted by Mid-Missouri Peaceworks and Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation in response to the Russian attack on Ukraine.
"End the war. Stop killing people. End militarism. Create peace & cooperation," Peaceworks, said on Facebook post for event.
Peaceworks' post went on say that for a livable future, we need a powerful burst of peace activism with a vision including justice and environmental sanity.
Several speakers addressed connections between what the Russians are doing and the United States' current actions past and present.
"Launching a war will cause massive suffering and will not resolve security concerns, in fact, this will only exacerbate them," Mark Haim, director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks and organizer for the event, said. "We need to prove to our fellow citizens of this country in the world, a vision of what humanity can be," Haim said. "That we can live together in our diversity peacefully, we can appreciate each other in our similarities, which are many, in our differences, which we'll also put in the given."
Both groups see the attack as unethical and unacceptable, leading to the losses of innocent lives and "a larger war that will threaten peace far from the Ukraine."
"We are a culture that is diverse, to affirm that diversity, to affirm the value of each and every one of us whether we're young, old, black, white, whatever color, whatever sexual orientation, we are human beings who deserve the right to live on this planet peacefully with each other," Haim said.